Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

What Biafra agitation, Arewa quit notice will do to Nigeria – Godswill Akpabio

Posted on Jul 6, 2017 in Politics | 0 comments

Former Governor of Akwa Ibom State and the Senate Minority Leader, Godswill Akpabio, has said that Nigeria’s survival depends on the resolution of the Biafran agitation. Akpabio said this when he addressed his constituents in Ikot Ekpene, Akwa Ibom State, where he organised a constituency briefing and empowerment programme for his constituents in Akwa Ibom […]

What Biafra agitation, Arewa quit notice will do to Nigeria – Godswill Akpabio

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.