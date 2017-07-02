What! Delta woman baths brilliant 17-year-old girl with acid for snatching her husband ‘in her dream’

The Police in Okpanam Community, Oshimili North Local Government Area of Delta State have arrested a jealous wife, Mrs. Stella Ifeoma Agbo for allegedly bathing a 17-year-old girl, Miss Judith John Paul with acid. She accused the victim of snatching her hubby in the dream. A Police Source within the Okpanam Police Station who craved […]

The post What! Delta woman baths brilliant 17-year-old girl with acid for snatching her husband ‘in her dream’ appeared first on Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

