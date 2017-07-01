Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

What Denounce Of Biafra In Anambra? IPOB Leader, Kanu Storms Anambra, Welcomed By Massive Crowd (Photos)

Posted on Jul 1, 2017 in Politics | 0 comments

Photos As Nnamdi Kanu Visits Umueri Town in Anambra.

The Leader of apex pro-Biafra group – IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu, has visited Obugad village, Umume – Umueri town in Anambra state, the ancestral land of the Igbo people to say Prayers on behalf of the Igbos.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Kanu who was recently accused by APGA, the ruling party in Anambra of heating up the polity through his “no referendum – no election” order in the south east was welcomed by a massive crowd of supporters from the state.

See Photos below…

The post What Denounce Of Biafra In Anambra? IPOB Leader, Kanu Storms Anambra, Welcomed By Massive Crowd (Photos) appeared first on Ngyab.

This post was syndicated from Ngyab. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.