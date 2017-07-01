What Denounce Of Biafra In Anambra? IPOB Leader, Kanu Storms Anambra, Welcomed By Massive Crowd (Photos)

Photos As Nnamdi Kanu Visits Umueri Town in Anambra.

The Leader of apex pro-Biafra group – IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu, has visited Obugad village, Umume – Umueri town in Anambra state, the ancestral land of the Igbo people to say Prayers on behalf of the Igbos.

Kanu who was recently accused by APGA, the ruling party in Anambra of heating up the polity through his “no referendum – no election” order in the south east was welcomed by a massive crowd of supporters from the state.

See Photos below…

