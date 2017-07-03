What does my having been with a girl have to do with the public? – Senator Ibrahim

A serving Senator Bukar Abba Ibrahim and former Governor of Yobe state and husband of Minister of state for Foreign affairs who was caught in a major sex scandal involving two women according to a video obtained by Saharareporters has said that he did not committed any wrongdoing and that the video was only made public after attempts to blackmail him failed.

Abba Ibrahim speaking to premium times said “This is a personal, private matter. What does my having been with a girl have to do with the public?

“You know the normal thing: people ask for unreasonable things, and if you deny them, they try to blackmail you if they have a way,” .

“If they say I raped, that’s a different matter altogether,”

“Is it because I am a public official then I am not supposed to be entitled to private life?”

“They just mentioned it to me as a joke and I took it as nothing really serious,”

“This is something that happened between two adults.”

“I have commenced investigations to find out why it is circulating,”

“But from all indications, it is a blackmail.the senator concluded.

The post What does my having been with a girl have to do with the public? – Senator Ibrahim appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

