What drove me into acting and modeling…, Omotola Ekeinde reveals

Posted on Jul 4, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Veteran actress and human rights activist Omotola Jalade Ekeinde was a guest on Channels TV‘s early morning show “Sunrise” recently where she discussed her love for human rights activism, her acting career, and the role her family plays in balancing both worlds. She explained that she has always had a passion for human rights activism …

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

