What my gang did to travelers in Kogi State – Notorious Fulani herdsman

Posted on Jul 2, 2017 in News | 0 comments

A 25-year old suspected Fulani herdsman, Abubakar Mohammed, has disclosed how himself and his gang members attacked passenger buses along Osara-Lokoja Expressway in Kogi State, under the cover of herding cattle for free range grazing. He said they kidnap, rob, and rape female passengers for days without fear of police arrest. Mohammed made this disclosure […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

