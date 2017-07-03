Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

What Upcoming Musicians Should Learn from Maleek Berry

Posted on Jul 3, 2017 in Music, News | 0 comments

Have you ever wondered how Maleek Berry was able to make a successful transition from just being recognized as a producer to becoming an internationally recognized African Musician and a pioneer of the New African Sound?

In this episode of “Vibes With Vheektor”, Vheektor Okpala deconstructs the secret to Maleek Berry’s successful transition and how upcoming musicians can learn from Mr Berry’s Technique.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

 

The post What Upcoming Musicians Should Learn from Maleek Berry appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.