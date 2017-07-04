When Mike Adenuga’s daughter, Bella added another feather to her cap

By Tony Ndukwe

WHEN William Shakespeare said in one of his famous plays, Twelfth Night, that “Some are born great, some achieve greatness, and some have greatness thrust upon them,” the playwright of all time was indirectly referring to Bella Adenuga-Disu, the beautiful daughter of Globacom chairman, Dr. Mike Adenuga. Indeed, Bella was not only born great but she also has greatness thrust upon her.

The beautiful daughter of Globacom chairman recently showed the traits of a daughter eager to tread in her father’s footsteps. Having navigated the tumultuous shores of Nigeria’s business sector with the tenacity and intimidating credentials, Bella Adenuga-Disu alongside Gladys Olubusola Talabi, both Globacom top directors, have been appointed to the Board of Julius Berger as Non-Executive Directors with effect from June 30, 2017.

Bella as fondly called, obtained her first degree in Political Science and International Relations from the University of Massachusetts, Boston, USA in 2004. She’s presently pursing a Master’s degree in Leadership with concentration in Project Management from the Northeastern University also in Boston, USA.

She started her career at Globacom Limited and held the position of Sales Executive, Lagos Zone from 2004 to 2006. She was later made the Shop Manager of the same telecom firm from 2006 to 2007, before she was promoted to become Head of Gloword in December 2007, a position she held till July 2009.

Her new appointment is a clear confirmation that she has greatness thrust upon her.

