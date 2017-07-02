Where Is Obama.. Not To Talk Of That Small Thing Buhari Who Is Boasting To Clear Us, Fear God In The Lies You Are Telling – Boko Haram Mocks PMB

Boko Haram terrorist group has mocked President Muhammadu Buhari for threatening to wipe them out.

A member of the sect made the remark in a new video showing how the group celebrated Sallah.

He said, “Where is the Buhari now? He is boasting that he’ll clear us, he can’t clear the religion of God. Where are the likes of Bush, Obama, Francois Hollande? They all tried their best not to talk of a small thing like him( Buhari).

“So, I’m calling on my brothers in religion to remain firm, this infidels are just but Liars. There is nothing you can use to harm the religion.

“Your aim is to start causing divide among us, making all sort of lies. Know, you can’t do anything to us other than even making us firm.

“So repent and whoever will not, we pray God should expose them. Just imagine, those we never thought are hypocrites are exposed. God will continue to expose them and we’ll slaughter them.

“So the infidels of Nigeria; fear God in the lies you’re spreading. And imagine you’re praying, you’re just wasting water for ablution, you’ re lying to deceive people by saying you’ve cleared us, just cheap lies. May the curse of God be on you. This is the end of my speech I celebration of Eid.”

The post Where Is Obama.. Not To Talk Of That Small Thing Buhari Who Is Boasting To Clear Us, Fear God In The Lies You Are Telling – Boko Haram Mocks PMB appeared first on Ngyab.

This post was syndicated from Ngyab. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

