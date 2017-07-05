Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

“Where Is Toyosi?” – Fans Ask Funke As She Sets For Jenifa ‘s 45 Mins Stage Play – Information Nigeria

Posted on Jul 5, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments


Information Nigeria

“Where Is Toyosi?” – Fans Ask Funke As She Sets For Jenifa 's 45 Mins Stage Play
Information Nigeria
Just as she announced her plan to storm Canada with live entertainment, Nollywood actress Funke Akindele also promised to entertain fans in the US with 45-minute stage play of Jenifa's diary that will hold on Saturday the 26th of August 2017 at Ehall

and more »

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.