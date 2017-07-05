“Where Is Toyosi?” – Fans Ask Funke As She Sets For Jenifa ‘s 45 Mins Stage Play – Information Nigeria
|
Information Nigeria
|
“Where Is Toyosi?” – Fans Ask Funke As She Sets For Jenifa 's 45 Mins Stage Play
Information Nigeria
Just as she announced her plan to storm Canada with live entertainment, Nollywood actress Funke Akindele also promised to entertain fans in the US with 45-minute stage play of Jenifa's diary that will hold on Saturday the 26th of August 2017 at Ehall …
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!