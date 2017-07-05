“Where Is Toyosi?” – Fans Ask Funke As She Sets For Jenifa 's 45 Mins Stage Play

Information Nigeria

Just as she announced her plan to storm Canada with live entertainment, Nollywood actress Funke Akindele also promised to entertain fans in the US with 45-minute stage play of Jenifa's diary that will hold on Saturday the 26th of August 2017 at Ehall …



and more »