“Where Is Toyosi?” – Fans Ask Funke As She Sets For Jenifa ’s 45 Mins Stage Play

Just as she announced her plan to storm Canada with live entertainment, Nollywood actress Funke Akindele also promised to entertain fans in the US with 45-minute stage play of Jenifa’s diary that will hold on Saturday the 26th of August 2017 at Ehall Atlanta, 1550 Beaver Ruin Road, Norcross Georgia from 7pm to 10pm. Jenifa’s …

