Where's fire engine? Nyamweya asks; boreholes dry, says Nyaberi – The Star, Kenya
The Star, Kenya
Where's fire engine? Nyamweya asks; boreholes dry, says Nyaberi
The Star, Kenya
As the clock ticks down towards the August 8 election, rivals of Kisii Governor James Ongwae have intensified their campaigns. They are each promising better services, which they say Ongwae has failed to provide. South Mugirango MP Manson Nyamweya, …
ODM, Wiper governor candidates face off in Kisii
