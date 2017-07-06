Pages Navigation Menu

While Nigerians await Davido’s reply to Wizkid, Here’s what the he was pictured doing

DMW Singer Davido who is currently embroiled in a social media beef with Industry rival, Wizkid might have finally dropped his phone, given up or doesn’t just care again Coming after Wizkid called him a frog. The ‘FALL’ crooner who is yet to reply is currently on his 30 billion tour. He took to instagram …

