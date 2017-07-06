Pages Navigation Menu

While y’all are waiting for Davido to reply, here’s what he was pictured doing (Photo)

Pop singer, Davido who is embroiled in a social media beef with Industry rival, Wizkid might have finally dropped his phone, given up or doesn’t just care again! The ‘FALL’ crooner who is currently on his 30 billion tour shared a picture of him posing with wads of cash and smoking blunt… Coming after Wizkid …

The post While y’all are waiting for Davido to reply, here’s what he was pictured doing (Photo) appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

