Who Said PDP Was Dead? – Fani Kayode Reacts To Osun State By-election PDP Win

Former Aviation Minister Femi Fani Kayode has reacted to Osun sate By-election where INEC declared PDP Winner.

In his tweets made available to NGYAB.COM the Ex-minister Mocked Governor Aregbesola &APC for saying that PDP was a dead party.

His Tweets Reads..We won Osun west sen. election. Congrats to Adeleke! Where are those who said PDP was dead? Shame on @ RaAregbesola and APC!

INEC had yesterday declared PDP’s Adeleke winner of the Osun State By-election against the ruling party APC

The post Who Said PDP Was Dead? – Fani Kayode Reacts To Osun State By-election PDP Win appeared first on Ngyab.

This post was syndicated from Ngyab. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

