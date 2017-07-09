Pages Navigation Menu

Who Said PDP Was Dead? – Fani Kayode Reacts To Osun State By-election PDP Win

Former Aviation Minister Femi Fani Kayode has reacted to Osun sate By-election where INEC declared PDP  Winner.

In his tweets made available to NGYAB.COM the Ex-minister Mocked Governor Aregbesola &APC for saying that PDP was a dead party.

His Tweets Reads..We won Osun west sen. election. Congrats to Adeleke! Where are those who said PDP was dead? Shame on @RaAregbesola and APC!

INEC had yesterday declared PDP’s Adeleke winner of the Osun State By-election against the ruling party APC

