Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Why actress, Cara Delevingne does not like being labelled as gay – Nigerian Entertainment Today

Posted on Jul 2, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments


Nigerian Entertainment Today

Why actress, Cara Delevingne does not like being labelled as gay
Nigerian Entertainment Today
She went on to express her happiness at how people are beginning to be more open about sexuality. Cara Delevingne. Credit: Glamour. Cara Delevingne never shies away from who she is and that is perhaps the major thing that endears her to millions of …
Cara Delevingne finds it "annoying" when people don't understand her sexualityNZCity

all 2 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.