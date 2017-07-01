Why Fighting in Nigeria is not “Far-fetched” – Anthony Joshua to Reporter | WATCH

While responding to a reporter’s question about a possible rematch with Vladimir Klitschko in Nigeria being “far-fetched,” boxing champion Anthony Joshua said that fighting in Lagos is also an option. Joshua, whose mother is a Nigerian, stated this in an interview on “Raw and Uncut”. He said in terms of cost, travel, and other logistics, Lagos […]

The post Why Fighting in Nigeria is not “Far-fetched” – Anthony Joshua to Reporter | WATCH appeared first on BellaNaija.

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

