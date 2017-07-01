Pages Navigation Menu

Why Fighting in Nigeria is not “Far-fetched” – Anthony Joshua to Reporter | WATCH

Posted on Jul 1, 2017 in News | 0 comments

While responding to a reporter’s question about a possible rematch with Vladimir Klitschko in Nigeria being “far-fetched,” boxing champion Anthony Joshua said that fighting in Lagos is also an option. Joshua, whose mother is a Nigerian, stated this in an interview on “Raw and Uncut”.  He said in terms of cost, travel, and other logistics, Lagos […]

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

