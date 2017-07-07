Why I can’t play politics with people’s welfare —Fayose

Ekiti State governor, Mr Ayodele Fayose, has said that as a true leader, he was concerned about the welfare of his people and will never play politics with it.

Speaking during a courtesy call on his Edo State counterpart, Mr Godwin Obaseki, in Benin City, Edo State, Fayose noted that only a foolish politician would think about the next election without placing the welfare of the people on the front burner.

In a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Idowu Adelusi, the governor said that he will use every legitimate means to ensure a better living standards for Ekiti people.

“We think beyond politics, as politicians think only about the next election, while a leader thinks about the welfare of his people and their future. My visit to Edo State is not political and I know the importance of people working together for the progress of our people and the nation,” he said.

In his remarks, Governor Obaseki lauded Governor Fayose for his giant strides in Ekiti State.

“I was in Ekiti State recently for a ceremony and I am impressed with the performance of Governor Fayose. A lot of projects are being executed across the state and even in Ado-Ekiti, the capital. What is uppermost in our mind is the progress and welfare of our peopl e,” he said.

Earlier, Governor Fayose, who was in Benin to deliver the convocation lecture of the Benson Idahosa University, Benin, paid a courtesy visit to the Oba of Benin, Oba Ewuare 11, in his palace, and described traditional institution as very sacred and vital to the smooth running of societies whether roles are ascribed to them on paper or not.

“Traditional rulers are the custodians of our culture and whether we ascribe any role to them on paper or not, they are the closest to the people and have ears to the ground. Those things we politicians in our hurry do not take note of, monarchs have the time and all that is necessary to get them,” he said.

The governor said he would like to be close to the Benin Palace adding that a lot of cultural values and traditions could be learned from the palace.

He opined that Nigerians must co-exist peacefully and that it would only be possible when justice prevails.

Oba Ewuare II, in his remarks, said that traditional rulers would always support peaceful resolution of conflicts.

“I salute your commitment to democracy and good governance out there and we say keep on doing the good work despite the adversities being faced. I will soon embark on a nationwide post-coronation tour and we are starting from The Presidency and Ekiti is one of the places we will visit,” he said.

The monarch urged Fayose to see the palace as his home and feel free to visit at any time.

The Vice Chancellor of Benson Idahosa University, Prof Ernest Izebvige, said Governor Fayose came to deliver the convocation lecture of his university and that the management of the school felt that would not be complete without a visit to the monarch.

