Why I gave out money to judges – Nwobike (SAN)

A senior advocate, Dr Joseph Nwobike, who is standing trial on charges of offering gratification to some judges, on Monday told an Ikeja High Court why he gave money to the judges. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Nwobike is being tried by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on an 11-count charge bordering on perverting the course of justice and offering gratification to public officials. The anti-graft agency alleged that Nwobike offered gratifications to some judges of the Federal High Court and the National Industrial Court to influence them to act contrary to their official capacities.

