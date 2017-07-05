Pages Navigation Menu

Why I returned N60,000 salary to N-Power: Joshua Daniel

Posted on Jul 5, 2017 in N-power

Mr. Daniel Joshua, the Taraba state-born 31-year old, former N-Power graduate employee says his sound Christian moral upbringing compelled him to refund the N60,000 paid into his account, after he quit the scheme in April. Vice President Yemi Osinbajo on Saturday July 1, tweeted and praised Joshua’s rare display of integrity, which he said was…

Hello. Add your message here.