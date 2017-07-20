Why I support restructuring, by Atiku Abubakar

• APC sets up nine-member clarification panel

• Satguru Maharaj Ji assures of no war in Nigeria

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has said he will continue to support the restructuring of the country because the report of the 1995/96 Constitution Drafting Committee was not what was eventually released and foisted on the people of the country in 1999.

He stated that Nigerians accepted the constitution because they were desirous of returning the country to democracy, stressing that time has come to review the exercise because “Nigeria is not working.”

He said that the rising tension and agitations in the country could be checked with a restructured polity that could meaningfully engage the people on productive activities.

Atiku, who spoke yesterday at Nsukka during a public lecture organised by the Senior Staff Club of the University of Nigeria (UNN), stated that any serious government could initiate and conclude restructuring programmes that could impact meaningfully on Nigerians in six months, especially those that do not require constitutional amendment.

In a related development, the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has set up a nine-member committee to work on the contentious issue of the restructuring of the country.

Spokesperson of the party, Malam Bolaji Abdullahi, who disclosed this yesterday at the end of the fifth regular joint APC National Working Committee (NWC) held at the party’s secretariat in Abuja, said the resolve to clear the air on the party’s position on the matter became pertinent in view of the fact that the term was being misunderstood by the citizenry.

He said Governor Nasir Ahmad El-Rufai is to lead the panel, which include Governors of Osun State, Rauf Aregbesola; Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje (Kano); Simon Lalong (Plateau); and Ibikunle Amosun (Ogun) as members.

Others include former Governor of Edo State, Prof. Oserheimen Osunbor; APC National Organising Secretary, Senator Osita Izunaso; APC National Publicity Secretary, Mallam Bolaji Abdullahi and Senator Olubunmi Adetunmbi (Secretary).

In another development, the Founder of One Love Family, Satguru Maharaj Ji, has called on Nigerians to abandon any fear of war over the October 1 quit notice given to the Igbo in the North by the Arewa youths.

The Spiritual leader advised all mischief-makers and manipulators of the polity to steer clear and halt further games of mischief.

This post was syndicated from The Guardian Nigeria Newspaper – Nigeria and World News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

