Why Ibibio’re organising reception for Gov Emmanuel —Nkanga

By Chioma Onuegbu

Uyo—A former military administrator and prominent elder in Akwa Ibom State, Air- Commodore Idongesit Nkanga, has said that the reason the Ibibio were organising a reception for Governor Udom Emmanuel was to express their feelings about his performance after two years in office.

Nkanga, who is Chairman, Central Planning Committee for the reception fixed for next Monday, made this known while fielding questions from newsmen yesterday in Uyo, the state capital.

He said that the Ibibio had organised a similar reception in the last administration for Godswill Akpabio to assess the mid-term performance as well as encourage him for his giant strides then.

According to Nkanga, the Ibibio also feel that Governor Emmanuel should be encouraged in his achievements so far, especially in bringing to bear his wealth of experience which has kept the economy of the state moving despite the prevailing challenges of dwindling revenue of the state.

His words, “As Governor Udom has just finished half way into his first tenure, it is time for us to look at his report, assess him and tell him how we feel about him and then proceed from there. It is not the first time that we are doing this.

“We believe that the governor so far has done well despite challenging times and has remained resolute in his pursuit of people-oriented governance and sustainable development in Akwa Ibom State after just 24 months in office. And of course, if a child is doing well, you should encourage him or her and probably assist him to do more.”

