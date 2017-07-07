Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Why Ieft PDP for APC – Martin Elechi – The Punch

Posted on Jul 7, 2017 in World | 0 comments


The Punch

Why Ieft PDP for APC – Martin Elechi
The Punch
The immediate-past governor of Ebonyi State, Chief Martin Elechi has listed reasons why he defected to the All Progressives Congress from the Peoples Democratic Party. “The Party got bedevilled by impunity, corruption, lack of respect for democracy, …
Kotu ta yi barazanar daure Shugaban jam'iyyar APC Oyegun da sakataren saNAIJ.COM

all 2 news articles »

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.