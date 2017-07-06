Pages Navigation Menu

Pensioners floor Okorocha in court – Vanguard

Vanguard

Pensioners floor Okorocha in court
Vanguard
OWERRI— National Industrial Court sitting in Owerri, has described the slashing of pensioners' monthly stipend by Imo State Government as illegal. ADVERTISING. inRead invented by Teads. The court also ruled that the form issued by Imo State Government …
