Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Why INEC will register more political parties – Yakubu

Posted on Jul 2, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has insisted that it has capacity to manage more political parties if they get registered. INEC chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, while speaking to The Guardian, stated that the electoral body should not be held responsible for too many parties, as the constitution allows the proliferation. “We have 45 political […]

Why INEC will register more political parties – Yakubu

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.