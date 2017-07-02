Why INEC will register more political parties – Yakubu

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has insisted that it has capacity to manage more political parties if they get registered. INEC chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, while speaking to The Guardian, stated that the electoral body should not be held responsible for too many parties, as the constitution allows the proliferation. “We have 45 political […]

