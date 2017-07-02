Pages Navigation Menu

Why infertility is prevalent in Africa — Consultant

Posted on Jul 2, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Dr. Ifeoma Amugo, a medical consultant with the Redeemed Christian Church of God says infertility is prevalent in Africa due to frequent usage of non-prescribed medications which affects the reproductive organs. Amugo said this during the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Women of Zion, FCT province 7 Sister’s Convention 2017, with the Theme“ For Such […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

