Why infertility is prevalent in Africa — Consultant

Dr. Ifeoma Amugo, a medical consultant with the Redeemed Christian Church of God says infertility is prevalent in Africa due to frequent usage of non-prescribed medications which affects the reproductive organs. Amugo said this during the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Women of Zion, FCT province 7 Sister’s Convention 2017, with the Theme“ For Such […]

