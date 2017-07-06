Why Mambila Communal Clash Erupted – Ishaku

By Jonathan Nda-Isaiah

Taraba State governor, Darius Ishaku has explained reasons why crisis erupted at Mambila where hundreds were killed and properties destroyed.

LEADERSHIP recalls that Mambilla, in Sardauna local government area of Taraba, is home to the Mambilla, Fulani, Kaka, Kambu and Panso ethnic groups, among others.

Speaking to State House Correspondents on Wednesday night after a meeting with the acting president, Yemi Osinbajo at the Presidential Villa, the governor said the crisis erupted as a result of a rumour which was later found out to be false.

According to him, the rumour went viral on the social media and in the twinkling of an eye, lives and property were destroyed.

He said;Of course the crisis erupted; it shouldn’t have erupted to that level. One of the local Chiefs was taken to a particular location but rumour went round that the opposite camp kidnapped him to be murdered so they now went on rampage. That is simply the truth of the matter and we had to make sure that he was back the following day but then, the damage had been done.

” In this modern age, with various means of communication like telephone, facebook and many more, the message went viral so we were left with the option of fire fighting and largely we succeeded but of course we had to bear the pains of the losses incurred, which comprised lives, buildings and cows,”

He added that the government is trying to consolidate on the peace saying “We are trying to reconcile people, we have sent so many emissaries up there for peace initiatives and so far so good, the place has calmed down.

According to him, there is security everywhere in the area and expressed happiness with the efforts of the security agencies so far.

He added: They are doing their best and we are happy with them. We are trying as much as possible to put the past behind us while we look into the details later on when the place is fully calm.”

Asked to give an estimation of the damage, he replied “No I can’t do it now. The committee that I have set up will go into those details and come up with what damages have been done.

On mechanisms being put in place to forestall further occurrence, he stated that “We are working hard on that and I can assure you by the grace of God, with the intervention that the security has done now, we may not see that kind of a thing again. It has been very good.”

