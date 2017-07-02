Why Nigeria keeps having bad leaders – Pat Utomi

A chieftain of the ruling All Progressives Congress and erstwhile presidential candidate, Pat Utomi, has blamed corruption in the political process for the emergence of bad leaders in the country. He also condemned the nomination process of political parties in the country as regressive. Utomi, a professor of political economy, stated this during the weekend […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

