Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Why Nigerians owning N50m house, N10m car needs to be questioned – FIRS

Posted on Jul 5, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The Chairman of the Federal Inland Revenue Service FIRS, Tunde Fowler, has warned that tax investigators would question Nigerians with houses worth N50 million, drive N10 million car but claim to make N2 million per annum. Fowler issued the warning while admonishing Nigerians against defaulting in the payment of their taxes Speaking on Arise television, […]

Why Nigerians owning N50m house, N10m car needs to be questioned – FIRS

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.