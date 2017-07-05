Why Nigerians owning N50m house, N10m car needs to be questioned – FIRS

The Chairman of the Federal Inland Revenue Service FIRS, Tunde Fowler, has warned that tax investigators would question Nigerians with houses worth N50 million, drive N10 million car but claim to make N2 million per annum. Fowler issued the warning while admonishing Nigerians against defaulting in the payment of their taxes Speaking on Arise television, […]

Why Nigerians owning N50m house, N10m car needs to be questioned – FIRS

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

