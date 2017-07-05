Why Osinbajo May Be Impeached

The Acting President, Yemi Osinbajo is presently facing a fiery opposition with the Nigerian Senate even as the Red Chamber portrays a strong indication for his impeachment. At the plenary session which held yesterday, 3rd July, 2017, the Nigerian Senate outrightly condemned the comment made by the Osinbajo that executive appointments did not require legislative …

The post Why Osinbajo May Be Impeached appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

