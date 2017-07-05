Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Why Osinbajo May Be Impeached

Posted on Jul 5, 2017 in Politics | 0 comments

The Acting President, Yemi Osinbajo is presently facing a fiery opposition with the Nigerian Senate even as the Red Chamber portrays a strong indication for his impeachment. At the plenary session which held yesterday, 3rd July, 2017, the Nigerian Senate outrightly condemned the comment made by the Osinbajo that executive appointments did not require legislative …

The post Why Osinbajo May Be Impeached appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.