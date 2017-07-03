Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Why PDP has no issue with those dumping the party for APC – Turaki

Posted on Jul 3, 2017 in Politics | 0 comments

Former Minister of Special Duties, Kabiru Tanimu Traki (SAN) has said the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has no axe to grind with its members who dumped the party for the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC). According to him, politics, apart from being about interests, was also dynamic and accommodated alignments and realignments as interests change. […]

Why PDP has no issue with those dumping the party for APC – Turaki

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.