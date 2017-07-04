Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Why ‘Shape Of You’ Singer, Ed Sheeran Quit Twitter

Posted on Jul 4, 2017 in Entertainment, Music | 0 comments

Award winning singer, Ed Sheeran who had his single, ‘Shape Of You’ breaking records since its release has revealed the reason behind his decision to quit Twitter. The singer, responsible for other tracks including the Galway Girl off his new album divide revealed that mean people forced him out of the social media network. Despite…

The post Why ‘Shape Of You’ Singer, Ed Sheeran Quit Twitter appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.