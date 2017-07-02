Pages Navigation Menu

Why the North rejected 2014 Confab report – Paul Unongo

The Deputy Leader of Northern Elders’ Forum (NEF) has said the politicians and people from the Northern part of the country rejected the 2014 report of the National Conference convened by the Goodluck Jonathan administration because it does not reflect the will of Nigerians. Unongo faulted the way the Jonathan Presidency allegedly handpicked ‘friends and […]

