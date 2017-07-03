Why They Are Lapses In Legislation – NILS DG

Director General of National Institute Of Legislative Studies ( NILS), Dr Ladi Hamalai has said that the reason why there a a lot of lapses in legislation is because legislative drafters were not in tune with the policy objectives.

She spoke at the opening of a regional training for Parliamentary staff of member countries.

The training which opened at the ECOWAS parliament in Abuja is aimed at empowering legislative staff to be in tune with intended impact of policies before drafting legislations.

The current training the training was for 60 legislative drafters drawn from ECOWAS member-countries, ECOWAS Parliament and the 6 geo-political zones of Nigeria.

According to NILS DG,the training is aimed at moving legislative drafters from mere drafting to understanding the content of a policy which they are drafting.

“Drafting is more effective if the drafter understands the the policy and its expected impact: Good laws should enable effective implementation of policies.

“A legislative framework might be so loose or might be so stringent that it becomes difficult to realise its results because the drafters did not understand the purpose of the policy,” she said.

She urged the trainees to take the training very seriously adding that they are facilitators of development and key players in democracy.

On their part,the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has commended NILS for the very important role it plays in sustaining democracy in ECOWAS member states.

Secretary General of ECOWAS Parliament, Dr. Nelson Magbagbeola said that the parliament remained grateful to NILS for the capacity building assistance it had rendered to Members, Staff of the ECOWAS Parliament and the national Parliaments in the sub-region.

“NILS has been collaborating with the ECOWAS Parliament on capacity building in topical areas that can enhance the growth of democracy in the sub-region.

“There cannot be democracy without parliament. Parliament, as the second arm of government, is the bedrock of representative democracy.

“Thus, building a corps of skilled and resourceful parliamentary staff and Members of Parliament is a realistic way of promoting democracy in ECOWAS,” he said.

