Adeosun: Nigeria will leverage on technology to enhance tax compliance – National Accord
|
National Accord
|
Adeosun: Nigeria will leverage on technology to enhance tax compliance
National Accord
By BENJAMIN UMUTEME – The Federal Government will deploy and rely heavily on technology as it seeks to increase tax compliance in the country, Minister of Finance, Mrs Kemi Adeosun has said. It will be recalled that the government only recently …
Q&A: All you need to know about FG's tax amnesty which aims to raise $1bn in 9 months
FG begins crackdown on Tax Evaders with exotic properties
Nigerian celebrities to declare their assets, income, as they get 5-year jail term for tax evasion (read detail)
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!