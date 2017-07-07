Why we are yet to swear-in Hembe’s replacement – Reps

Chairman, House of Representatives Committee on Media and Public Affairs, Honourable Abdulrazak Namdas, has explained why Dorathy Mato has not been sworn in as the replacement for Honourable Herman Hembe, who was sacked by the Supreme Court last week. DAILY POST reports that the Supreme Court had on June 23, sacked Hembe and also ordered […]

Why we are yet to swear-in Hembe’s replacement – Reps

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

