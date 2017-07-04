Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Why we denied student with best result the best graduating student award – Babcock

Posted on Jul 4, 2017 in Education, News | 0 comments

Babcock University, Ilishan-Remo, Ogun State, has defended its decision to declare Alexandria Braie, the student with a Cumulative Grade Point Average (CGPA) of 4.90 as best-graduating student over another student – Temitope Nwachukwu – who graduated with CGPA of 4.91. Speaking on the controversial award, the Director of Marketing and Communications of the University, Joshua […]

Why we denied student with best result the best graduating student award – Babcock

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.