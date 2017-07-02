Pages Navigation Menu

Why we don’t support restructuring -ACF

Secretary General of the Arewa Consultative Forum, Anthony Sani, has said the northern group cannot throw its weight behind the call for restructuring because there is no clear-cut definition for it. He also claimed that if restructuring was in the manifesto of the All Progressives Congress, President Muhammadu Buhari and Vice President Yemi Osinbajo would […]

