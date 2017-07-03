Why we don’t want election in Anambra – IPOB

Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, said it is the desire of the people of Eastern Nigeria and IPOB members that the Anambra election should be boycotted, stressing that it was not the making of their leader, Nnamdi Kanu, to declare that there won’t be election in Anambra State in November. Spokesman of the organisation, Emma […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

