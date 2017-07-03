Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Why we don’t want election in Anambra – IPOB

Posted on Jul 3, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, said it is the desire of the people of Eastern Nigeria and IPOB members that the Anambra election should be boycotted, stressing that it was not the making of their leader, Nnamdi Kanu, to declare that there won’t be election in Anambra State in November. Spokesman of the organisation, Emma […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.