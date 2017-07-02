Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Why we must restructure Nigeria now – APC Vice-Chairman, Eta

Posted on Jul 2, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The National Vice Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Hilliard Eta, has asked his party to urgently start the processes leading to proper restructuring of the country to avoid the looming disintegration of the country. According to him, the APC had promised that it will restructure the country if given the opportunity to run […]

Why we must restructure Nigeria now – APC Vice-Chairman, Eta

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.