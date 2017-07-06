Widows lament challenges in Igboland

By Chinonso Alozie, Owerri

Over 50 widows ,yesterday, in tears, called on Igbo leaders to look into the sufferings of widows as a result of intimidation from their late husbands’ relatives.

Some of the widows spoke to Southeast voice, at Fatima Secondary School, Orieagu in Ehime Mbano Local Government Area of Imo state, while receiving relief materials from Mr. Chris Chigbo Nwadigo.

The items were 10kg bag of Abakalike rice, condiments, tissues, as well as cash donations and others.

Among those who narrated their predicaments said that they had been “abandoned” and their “burdens” have increased since the death of their husbands.

They also asked the Igbo leaders to include about their welfare whenever they deliberate on the general development of the southeast region.

Adding that, some of them have children but difficult to train them in school as well as carter for their feedings. They also attributed it to the economic situation of the country.

According to Mrs. Esther Nnorum from Agbeje, “We are passing through difficult times since our husbands died. It is very hard for us to feed our children. You can see how Chris Chigbo Nwadigo, has remembered us. We are happy.

“These bags of rice can save us some money and assist us in buying other things to be able to take good care of our children.

“I do not know why many people have the money but they derive joy to see the poor suffer. They don’t think about us. We pray that God will bless Nwadigo that remembered us.”

Speaking also, Mrs Veronica Chikezie from Umunumo, said widows in Igbo land are in a very big “trouble” adding that the lack of attention to them has further widened their challenges to survive.

She said: “God bless you for eating and remembering the less privileged. God will open ways for you where there is no way. God will lift you up and protect you from dangers on your ways.

“It is a very big burden to be a widow and there are many challenges. People will continue to insult you and deprive you of all your rights. We are in a very big trouble in this society as widows.”

Earlier in his remark, Mr. Nwadigo, said he was touched by the “unfortunate circumstances” associated with widowhood “Especially at this time of economic recession.”

He added that it was for this reason and others he decided to reach out to the widows to ameliorate their difficulties.

He continued: “What I am telling them is that they should not forget that God Almighty is with them and will always meet them at every point of their needs.

“We are aware of the unfortunate situation that you are are passing through and I plead with spirited individuals in our society to find time to put smile on the faces of the poor especially the widows.”

Center, Mr. Chris Nwadigo, flanked by the widows at the Fatima Secondary School Orieagu in Ehime Mbano Local Government Area of Imo State, yesterday. Photo by Chinonso Alozie.

