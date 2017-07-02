Wife of Niger gov gives succour to 63 VVF, 1,029 cervical cancer patients

By Wole Mosadomi

Wife of Niger State governor, Dr. Amina Abubakar Bello, has, through her pet project, RAISE Foundation, given succour to 63 Vesico Vaginal Fistula (VVF) and 1,029 cervical cancer victims who undertook surgeries at her expense, just as she also empowered over 1,500 women in rural areas.

Besides, she sponsored 1,145 women to be screened for breast cancer in the three senatorial districts of Niger State.

The breakdown of the surgeries shows that 19 VVF surgeries were done in Kontagora General Hospital, 30 in Umaru Sanda Ndayako Hospital, 10 in Minna General Hospital while four victims were referred to Katsina Fistula Centre for treatment. The governor’s wife equally renovated a 20-bed ward at Kontagora General Hospital for the treatment of VVF patients.

The Chief Press Secretary to the wife of the governor, Aisha Wakaso, in a statement, said: “More attention was given to women in rural areas of the state where 650 women out of the 1,145 were screened in collaboration with 5th Chucker Polo and Country Club during the breast cancer awareness month in 2015. 304 women were screened during the breast cancer awareness week 2016, 80 during a medical outreach at Anfani village in Mashegu Local Government, 50 during a medical outreach at Rofia in Agwara Local Government, 30 at Gbajibo during a medical outreach while 31 women were screened at the RAiSE Foundation screening centre.”

She said out of those screened during the breast cancer awareness week in 2016, 15 tested positive with 13 of them being referred for mammography and nine requiring surgery, saying only six of those who were referred for mammography needed biopsies which Dr. Bello paid for while two who already had advanced cancer were referred to Shika, Kaduna State.

