Wike – Amaechi is a Prodigal Son, Crumbled Rivers Economy

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike has described the Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, as a prodigal son who crumbled the state’s economy while in office. Rotimi Amaechi was the governor of the state between 2007 and 2015 but Nyesom Wike says that during that period, Rivers witnessed stagnation. According to Wike who spoke…

The post Wike – Amaechi is a Prodigal Son, Crumbled Rivers Economy appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

