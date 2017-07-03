Wike reveals most dangerous threats to Nigeria’s unity

The Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike has declared that the most dangerous threat to Nigeria’s unity is the inability of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, to conduct free and fair elections in the country. Speaking in the United States, US, over the weekend, the governor also claimed that the repeated use of security agencies […]

Wike reveals most dangerous threats to Nigeria’s unity

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

