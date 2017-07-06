Will Season 4 Of The Flash Tackle ‘Rebirth’ Story Line?

The Flash might be adapting another famous comic book story line in season 4.

With production resuming this week on the CW superhero series, the production office tweeted out a photo that seemingly reveals the title of the Season 4 premiere — and if so, strongly suggests a take on Geoff Johns’ six-issue “Rebirth” arc from spring 2009, which revolved around Barry’s return from an absence.

The last we saw of Barry (Grant Gustin) on the series, he had defeated Savitar, taking the God of Speed’s place in the Speed Force lest a Speed Force storm destroy Central City. In the comics, Barry Allen’s version of The Flash had been missing from comic book pages for 23 years(!) after the Scarlet Speedster sacrificed himself during Crisis on Infinite Earths — a storyline that’s been strongly hinted at since the show’s pilot.

With Barry gone in the comics, it was up to Wally West to be the new Flash, much like Barry recently left Wally (Keiynan Lonsdale) in charge of protecting Central City in the season 3 finale.

The Flash Season 4 Story

The Flash season 4 episode 1 will be called “The Flash Reborn.” This vaguely recalls the title of the comic series that brought Barry Allen back to life, The Flash: Rebirth, although clearly there will be significantly different circumstances here.

Here’s the official synopsis for the season:

Running up against an evil time remnant version of yourself is something no one should ever have to do, but that’s exactly what faced Barry Allen (aka The Flash) as he fought to save the life of fiancée Iris West from the God of Speed known as Savitar. Barry’s victory was short-lived, however, as an unbalanced Speed Force began to wreak havoc on Central City, forcing Barry to sacrifice himself for the greater good. With The Fastest Man Alive now trapped inside an extra-dimensional energy, and unknown dangers lurking in the shadows, it will be up to Team Flash to free Barry from his own personal Hell.

The Flash Season 4 Release Date

Expect The Flash Season 4 to arrive on Tuesday, October 10 at 8 pm!

The post Will Season 4 Of The Flash Tackle ‘Rebirth’ Story Line? appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

