Willy Caballero Joins Chelsea For Free

Chelsea have signed former Manchester City goalkeeper, Willy Caballero on a free transfer.

Caballero became a free agent when his contract at City expired and will fill the role Asmir Begovic left.

The Argentine goalkeeper will play second fiddle to Thibaut Courtois, who is currently in negotiations with Chelsea.

Speaking to Chelsea’s official club website, he said: “I am very happy to join Chelsea, the champions of England.

“I am looking forward to meeting the guys and helping the club achieve more success in the coming season.”

Technical director Michael Emenalo added: “We are very happy to have Willy on board. He knows the Premier League and is tried and tested at the top of the game.

“We have three experienced goalkeepers and we look forward to welcoming him to the club when the squad returns to pre-season training.”

