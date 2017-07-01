Willy Caballero joins Chelsea from Man City

Premier League champions Chelsea signed Argentinian goalkeeper Willy Caballero on a free transfer on Saturday to provide back-up to Thibaut Courtois.

The 35-year-old had been a free agent since Manchester City let him go at the end of last season and Chelsea had a spare goalkeeping spot after Asmir Begovic left for Bournemouth.

“I am very happy to join Chelsea, the champions of England,” Caballero told the club’s TV station.

“I am looking forward to meeting the guys and helping the club achieve more success in the coming season.”

Caballero — who will also vie with Portuguese goalkeeper Eduardo for second-choice keeper — experienced his best moment with City when he saved three penalties in the shootout win over Liverpool in the 2016 League Cup final.

“We are very happy to have Willy on board. He knows the Premier League and is tried and tested at the top of the game,” said Chelsea technical director Michael Emenalo.

The post Willy Caballero joins Chelsea from Man City appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

