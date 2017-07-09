Wimbledon 2017: Kerber Survives Scare To Reach Round 16

Top seed Angelique Kerber survived a scare against American world number 70 Shelby Rogers to reach the Wimbledon last 16.

Germany’s Kerber, 29, lost a tight first set before fighting back to win 4-6 7-6 (7-2) 6-4 in a thrilling battle on court two.

She will face Spain’s 14th seed Garbine Muguruza in the fourth round on Monday.

Kerber will lose her world number one ranking if she does not reach the final.

Muguruza, a Wimbledon finalist in 2015, powered to a straightforward 6-2 6-2 victory over Romania’s Sorana Cirstea.

Second seed Simona Halep could take top spot from Kerber by reaching the semi-finals, while Karolina Pliskova – despite her second-round exit – still has a chance of taking it.

Two-time Grand Slam champion Kerber’s form has dipped since winning the US Open last year. She has failed to win any tour titles since then and sits just 15th in the year-to-date rankings.

But the left hander, who was beaten by Serena Williams in last year’s final, is known for her fighting qualities and needed to show all of them to beat Rogers in two hours and 17 minutes.

After Rogers won the opener with a single break of serve, Kerber cut down on the unforced errors as the American’s aggressive style started to produce more mistakes than clean winners.

Kerber battled back from a break down in the second, winning three successive games before going on to dominate the tie-break.

