Wimbledon 2017: Pregnant tennis star Mandy Minella goes on maternity leave after losing mixed doubles match – The Independent
|
The Independent
|
Wimbledon 2017: Pregnant tennis star Mandy Minella goes on maternity leave after losing mixed doubles match
The Independent
Mandy Minella wanted Wimbledon, because of its prestige, to be her final event before giving birth to a daughter in December. That's despite the doctors she consulted saying she could still keep playing for months to come. "I was surprised," the 31 …
Mandy Minella : Pregnancy a pleasant shock, but I'll return
Should women be allowed to compete in top level sports whilst pregnant?
Pregnant Serena Williams Plays Tennis, Is That Even Safe?
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!