Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Wimbledon 2017: Pregnant tennis star Mandy Minella goes on maternity leave after losing mixed doubles match – The Independent

Posted on Jul 7, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments


The Independent

Wimbledon 2017: Pregnant tennis star Mandy Minella goes on maternity leave after losing mixed doubles match
The Independent
Mandy Minella wanted Wimbledon, because of its prestige, to be her final event before giving birth to a daughter in December. That's despite the doctors she consulted saying she could still keep playing for months to come. "I was surprised," the 31
Mandy Minella : Pregnancy a pleasant shock, but I'll returnPulse Nigeria
Should women be allowed to compete in top level sports whilst pregnant?The National Student
Pregnant Serena Williams Plays Tennis, Is That Even Safe?Hall Of Fame Magazine

all 4 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.