Windstorm destroys 65 houses in Kwara condition,

NO FEWER than sixty- five residential buildings have been blown off by heavy windstorm, which accompanied rain at Obbo- Ayegunle town in Ekiti Local Government area of Kwara State. The windstorm was reported to have rendered many residents in the community homeless. The Owalabo of Obbo Ayegunle, Oba Samuel Olu Adelodun, disclosed this over the […]

